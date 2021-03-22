Listen to Northlane’s punchy new single ‘Clockwork’

Sydney metalcore outfit Northlane are back with a punchy new single, titled ‘Clockwork’.

Released Friday (March 19), it marks the band’s first new offering of the year, and their first piece of music since the departure of bassist Brendon Padjasek, who left the group to focus on his home life.

The freshly minted four-piece shared an accompanying music video for the track, which blends their usual frantic sound with a synth-laden opener. Watch the clip below:

Speaking of the track in a press statement, frontman Marcus Bridge explained the story behind it, reflecting on the pressure to stay creative after a bleak year.

“‘Clockwork’ reflects the pressures and anxieties I felt as we jumped back into writing after an uninspiring year,” he said.

“I always want to push myself creatively but with life on hold and with no end in sight, I felt empty and lonely, running out of time as our self-imposed deadline approached.”

‘Clockwork’ marks another first for the band, with the song to be used as the official theme for the 2021 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Oceanic Nationals esports League. Rainbow Six Siege is one of the fastest growing competitive team combat games in the esports sphere, with over 70million registered players.

Earlier this year, Northlane released their first remix EP, ‘5G’, featuring cuts primarily from their 2019 album ‘Alien’.

They’ll be playing Full Tilt festival later this year, with legs locked in for Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane. Other artists on the lineup include Hands Like Houses, In Hearts Wake, Frenzal Rhomb, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly and more.