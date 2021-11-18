Listen to Ocean Alley’s silky new single ‘Touch Back Down’

Ocean Alley have returned with the first new song to follow their 2020 album, ‘Lonely Diamond’, a breezy slice of psych-rock titled ‘Touch Back Down’.

Positivity lies at the track’s core, with the backstory to it feeding into its summery, feelgood vibe. According to a press release, ‘Touch Back Down’ came to life in a last-minute writing session the band had in Byron Bay, which they were only able to organise when this year’s Bluesfest was cancelled a day out from its kick-off.

Endeavouring not to wallow in their disappointment, the band instead wrote ‘Touch Back Down’ as “a story about turning a negative into a positive, and always finding the light side of a problem”. It arrives alongside a video directed by Tyler Bell and Kane Lehanneur, which shows the band leaping through the skies between shots of frontman Baden Donegal powering through his life as he pours with sweat.

Take a look at the video for ‘Touch Back Down’ below:

In a statement, Donegal noted that ‘Touch Back Down’ offers “a pretty good insight into the feel we’re going for in terms of our next record”, explaining how “the more records we write, the more we can explore our sound and style, which is why they are ever-changing”.

“[The song] gives a much happier vibe than any single from ‘Lonely Diamond’,” he continued, “and we’re definitely carrying that upbeat energy across our writing at the moment.”

Echoing the sentiment was guitarist Mitch Galbraith, who added: “[‘Touch Back Down’] feels more playful than ‘Lonely Diamond’ and we wanted it to be that way. After the craziness of the past two years, we wanted to be less serious and write songs that will get people moving rather than thinking.

“We felt that we could write music this time around that is less introspective and with a little more storytelling, so this is the first taste of that new direction.”

Fans will have a chance to see ‘Touch Back Down’ performed live when Ocean Alley embark on an 11-date national tour in January. The run will kick off with a sold-out show in Fremantle on January 21, before rolling through Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Dulcie will open for Ocean Alley at all 11 shows, with tickets for the few that are yet to sell out are available now from the band’s website.

‘Lonely Diamond’ was released independently in June of 2020, and was flanked by the singles ‘Hot Chicken’, ‘Way Down’ and ‘Tombstone’ (the latter two of which made it onto triple j’s Hottest 100 for the year). The band promoted it with a making-of webseries titled Constructing The Diamond, and followed it up last September with a live-in-studio concert film.

NME gave ‘Lonely Diamond’ a four-star review upon release, with writer Ali Shutler calling it “ambitious [and] progressive but most importantly, fun” and “a monster of a record that manages to inspire excitement at every one of its dizzying turns”.

Earlier this year, Ocean Alley made an appearance on triple j’s Like A Version segment, performing a medley of Pink Floyd classics that included ‘Breathe’, ‘Money’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’.