Listen to Ocean Sleeper’s stormy new single ‘Forever Sinking’

Gippsland natives Ocean Sleeper have shared a convulsive new single titled ‘Forever Sinking’, marking their first new material in two years.

Branded the metalcore outfit’s “heaviest song to date”, the track’s introduction is gloomy and melodic, the band soon launching into an eruptive chasm of distorted shredding and screamed vocals.

In a standout passage towards the track’s end, frontman Karl Spiessl sings: “I’ve been feeling low these days / So sick of all the hope that I’m meant to see / Tired of trying to pray for change / ‘Cause this is what I’ll always be / This memory you don’t need.”

The track arrives alongside a film clip directed by Ionei Heckenberg, which you can check out below:

In a press release, Spiessl explained that ‘Forever Sinking’ was conceptualised soon after the passing of a close friend, which he said was “so difficult for not just our band but our friends and family”. Subsequent COVID-19 lockdowns had a detrimental effect on the band’s ability to grieve, with Spiessl saying they were “locked away from our friends in a time when we needed each other’s support more than ever”.

The track was produced by guitarist Ionei Heckenberg, and mastered by Chelsea Grin and Motionless In White collaborator Jeff Dunne. Heckenberg said that his role in the studio came from difficulties the band faced in enacting their original plans.

“We faced logistical challenges which forced us to look inward for answers,” he said, pointing out that the band’s reconsidered direction gave them more time to “properly flesh out what we were saying and how we were saying it”.

‘Forever Sinking’ is Ocean Sleeper’s first original track since 2019. The band released their debut album, ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’, that November. Yesterday’s (September 24) press release notes that ‘Forever Sinking’ serves as “just a taste of whats to come in the very near future for Ocean Sleeper”.