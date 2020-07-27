Listen to Octavian and Future’s new collaboration, ‘Rari (Chapter 1)’

Octavian has shared a new collaboration with Future – listen to ‘Rari (Chapter 1)’ below.

The new track is the first preview of the London rapper’s debut album, which is set to arrive this year and be executive produced by Skepta.

The debut album will follow recent Octavian mixtapes ‘SPACEMAN’ and ‘Endorphins’, and ‘Rari’ is its opening track. The album is set to travel through three distinct chapters. It has no firm release date yet, but will arrive in 2020.

Watch the video for ‘Rari (Chapter 1)’ below.

Octavian, who won the BBC Sound Of poll in 2019, recently collaborated with Gorillaz on their track ‘Friday 13th’. The track was the latest in the band’s ongoing collaborative ‘Song Machine’ series, which they will continue with throughout 2020.

The series started with ‘Momentary Bliss’, released alongside slowthai and Slaves in January. Damon Albarn and co have since released hook-ups with Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook and Georgia.

Octavian and Skepta have collaborated a number of times over the past year. Earlier in 2020, they shared new track ‘Papi Chulo’, which came with an A$AP Ferg-featuring video, and last year, Octavian released another Skepta collaboration, ‘Bet’.

Reviewing ‘Bet’, NME‘s Zoe Tidman wrote: “‘Bet’ is a song that oozes confidence. Over a whining four-note melody and simple trap beat, you hear – pretty explicitly – how the French-British rapper took your girl.”