Listen to OneFour’s new single, ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’

OneFour have made their return today with the release of their first track of 2021, ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’, after teasing it last week.

Marking the first instalment of a three-part song series, ‘Street Guide (Part 01)’ is a return to the drill sound the Mount Druitt group built their fame on. The song was produced by frequent OneFour collaborators Willstah and I.amsolo.

OneFour have dropped an accompanying lyric video on YouTube, featuring footage of members J Emz and Spenny rapping the track with their mates. Watch the clip below:

The song series, which is titled ‘Street Guide’, will feature three tracks and music videos that, according to a press release, “explores the idea that there is ‘Honour Among Thieves’, the belief that even society’s most hardened criminals live their life by a code of conduct”.

‘Street Guide (Part 01)’ will be available to stream from tomorrow (March 19). This coincides with OneFour’s first scheduled performance in two years, taking place tomorrow night at Darwin’s Opium Nightclub.

The new track also marks the first song the NME 100 members have released as lead artists since they dropped their ‘Against All Odds EP’ last year, which NME named one of the best Australian releases of 2020.

In a review of the EP, NME‘s Dhruva Balram wrote, “‘Against All Odds’ is a potent reminder of OneFour’s boundless talent.

“OneFour’s art is a reflection of their reality, and as long as they keep making music and delivering on their massive talent, it’s safe to say that further success will follow.”