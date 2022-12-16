Listen to Ozzy Osbourne narrate new Christmas charity single

Ozzy Osbourne has narrated the opening to a new holiday charity single called ‘This Christmas Time’ by Evamore.

The Prince of Darkness speaks for the nearly three-minute long intro to the song, which features musical accompaniment from Pink Floyd and ex-Duran Duran members.

Evamore, a concept band created by The Evamore Project “to record unique, atmospheric songs utilising narrative, lyrics and musicianship to convey true stories” has released its latest work for the Cancer Awareness Trust.

The Cancer Awareness Trusts premiered ‘This Christmas Time’ on its website ahead of the song’s release today (December 16). It’s since been shared on the organisation’s cancer resource website and app The Cancer Platform alongside information on how to support.

‘This Christmas Time’, recorded at Abbey Road, features Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Andy Taylor (ex-Duran Duran), Noddy Holder (Slade), Samantha Womack, Casi Wyn, Reebs, Nick Lloyd Webber, Polly Wiltshire, Matt Bond, The Cancer Awareness Trust ambassador Nina Lopes, and its founder, Prof. Sir Chris Evans.

Evans wrote the number inspired by the heroism and letters home from World War I British soldiers at Christmas.

Mason said of contributing to the song: “It’s an honour and a delight to be asked to play on this record. I mean, what’s not to like? My favourite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track. And for the most worthy cause. Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!”

Taylor added: “The underlying sense of community and diversity that runs through the DNA of musicians comes together here on the most beautiful of songs. Music has always been my pleasure, and sometimes it’s a privilege to work with such an incredible group of people.”

The Cancer Platform is a free-to-use global website and app for everyone affected by cancer that puts trusted information, services and products all in one place. The full platform will launch in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ozzy has shared an update about his ongoing health issues, admitting that he is still having trouble walking after his recent surgeries.

The former Black Sabbath frontman had a major operation earlier this year that his wife Sharon said would “determine the rest of his life”. Even though the surgery went well, Ozzy has now revealed in an interview with SiriusXM that he is still struggling.

“It is so fucking tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This fucking surgery this guy did. Fucking hell, you have no idea.”