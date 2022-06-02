Listen to Paolo Nutini’s anthemic new single ‘Shine A Light’

Paolo Nutini has shared another track from upcoming album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ – check out the anthemic ‘Shine A Light’ below.

The track follows on from ‘Lose It’ and ‘Through The Echoes’ which were both released last month to announce Nutini’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Caustic Love’.

‘Shine A Light’ is an upbeat slice of arena-ready pop which is perfectly timed, since Nutini will headline TRNSMT and Victorious Festival this summer, and later this month he’ll perform two large outdoor shows in Bristol and Belfast. He’s also set to support Liam Gallagher this weekend at one of his two Knebworth shows.

Nutini’s ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ is released on July 1 via Atlantic Records. Written by Nutini (with some select co-write contributions from members of his band), the record was produced by the artist alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn.

Following a run of intimate shows last month, Nutini will be celebrating the release of ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ with a string of UK and European shows. Get your tickets here and check out the dates below.

AUGUST

21 – Milk Market, Limerick, Ireland

24 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

SEPTEMBER

26 – Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany

27 – Neue Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany

29 – X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

30 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

OCTOBER

2 – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, Germany

3 – La Cigale, Paris, France

5 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

8 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

25 – Alexandra Palace, London

28 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

29 – Bonus Arena, Hull

31 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

NOVEMBER

1 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

Speaking about Nutini’s influence on him, Lewis Capaldi told NME that he “was the first solo artist that I was ever really into. I was always into guitar bands, like Queens Of The Stone Age and Kings of Leon.”

“But Paolo was the first person where I was like ‘fuck, this is cool’. I remember listening to ‘Iron Sky’ and thinking ‘fuck me this is incredible.’ Before that, I was writing shite Arctic Monkeys songs and it just wasn’t happening because I wasn’t those bands. But with Paolo, I just kind of got it. It’s a good thing, you can kinda tell that I grew up listening to it.”