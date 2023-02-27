Listen to Paris Jackson’s grungy new single ‘Bandaid’

Paris Jackson has debuted a new single, ‘Bandaid’ – check it out below.

The track arrives off the back of singles ‘Just You’ and ‘Lighthouse‘, following a similarly ’90s-inspired grunge rock sound. It is set to be the title track of her second album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Wilted’.

“This is the type of music I used to dream of making myself when I was 14 discovering Nirvana and Pixies for the first time,” Jackson said in a statement. “Lyrically it’s the most raw and vulnerable I’ve ever been in any of my songs. It’s the first track I’ve truly let loose and yelled on in the studio, which you can hear in the third chorus, and I feel like that’s why it had to be the title track for my next record.

“I’m grateful to have also started producing, and Simon Oscroft has been the perfect partner to do that with after having learned everything I know from Andy and Rob in the studio previously,” she added.

“I’m also deeply honored by my good friend Anthony Salazar who, when I said, ‘hit those drums harder than Tommy Lee on wild side,’ did just that. I hope there are people out there that get from it what I got from albums like “I’m wide awake, it’s morning” by Bright Eyes, a record that truly made me feel heard and understood from the inside out.”

Check out ‘Bandaid’ below:

Jackson is currently on tour in America opening for Silversun Pickups, and has further festival appearances booked in at the likes of Bonnaroo and Bottlerock. She has also just played the baseball-themed Innings Festival, which took place at the weekend.

In 2022, Jackson released a three-track EP, ‘The Lost’.