Listen to Paris Texas’ punchy new single ‘Girls Like Drugs’

Los Angeles rap-rock duo Paris Texas (aka Louie Pastel and Felix) have shared a grungy new single titled ‘Girls Like Drugs’, coming hot on the heels of their debut EP from earlier in the year.

Contrasting the vocalists’ sharp, swagger-inflected bars, the track rages on with barbed electric guitars and cymbal-heavy drums. In the track’s drowsy, effects-drenched pre-chorus, the pair sing: “Hoes like drugs / You know they’ll fuck your brain up / Baby please come over / Give me wings / Don’t keep all these n****s entertained / Break my heart baby / Girl show me pain.”

The track arrives alongside a film clip directed by Zhamak Fullad and Raheem Hercule. The clip pays homage to the 1984 Wim Wenders film the band are named for, reimagining a scene set during a peep show.

Take a look at it below:

‘Girls Like Drugs’ follows Paris Texas’ debut EP ‘Boy Anonymous’, which the duo released independently back in May. It featured the singles ‘Force Of Habit’ and ‘Situations’, as well as their debut track ‘Heavy Metal’.

Paris Texas are set to hit the road with Brockhampton in the first half of 2022, joining the rap collective for 26 North American dates throughout February, March and April.

They also have three sold-out dates of their own locked in for next month, hitting stages in their native LA, Brooklyn and London. Full details and tickets for all shows (including the Brockhampton run) are available from Paris Texas’ website.