Listen to Phil Fresh’s new single ‘Never Know’

Sydney artist Phil Fresh has delivered news of his forthcoming EP, alongside the release of new single ‘Never Know’.

‘Never Know’, co-written and co-produced by frequent collaborator Kwame as well as Nikoss, will appear on Fresh’s new EP ‘L.A.T.E.’, due out on Friday August 27.

The song explores a darker sound than what fans might be used to Phil Fresh, as he learns to come to terms with a recent break-up.

Listen to ‘Never Know’ below:

“‘Never Know’ is about not being ready to give up or not being ready to come to terms with a relationship ending,” Fresh said of the song in a press statement.

“It details dealing with a break up from a logical standpoint and an emotional standpoint.”

Fresh was set to launch the single with a performance at the Lord Gladstone in Sydney next week (July 16), but the recent coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown caused the show to be tentatively postponed until August 6.

‘Never Know’ is Fresh’s second single for the year, after once again teaming up with Kwame as well as Kymie for ‘IG Luv’, which dropped in March.

Kwame and Fresh have been teaming up frequently over recent months, with both appearing on ‘TOMMY’S IN TROUBLE’ alongside Clypso last year.