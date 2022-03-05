Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’

Phoebe Bridgers took on Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ during the first episode of her new radio show, ‘Saddest Factory Radio‘ – check it out below.

Eilish originally released ‘When The Party’s Over’ in 2018 as the second single to global phenomenon ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and Bridgers’ version stays true to the sparse, haunted track.

Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Saddest Factory Radio’ (named after the singer-songwriter’s label, Saddest Factory Records, which she launched last year) airs on SiriusFM. The show will see her in conversation with a number of artists, including signees to her label MUNA, Sloppy Jane, Claud and more.

Check out her cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’ below:

Speaking about her dream collaborators in 2020, Bridgers listed Eilish alongside Nick Cave and Tom Waits. “I guess just people I’m really scared of, like [I] would be intimidated by,” she explained before going on to praise Eilish further.

“You just can tell that definitely a giant record label is helping it, but she’s the boss.

“I think it probably wasn’t easy along the way to just be like, ‘Fuck you. This is my idea’. And it’s so cool that she got proven right. I like that she just did what she wanted and it really, really paid off.”

Bridgers continued: “No matter what you feel about her music, I think Taylor Swift was kind of a similar thing, where it was like Taylor Swift had this giant infrastructure behind her. But if she wasn’t talented, it wouldn’t be so giant. And Billie is kind of like the coolest possible version of that, where it’s like they monetise her ideas. She just has crazy ideas.”

It followed Eilish citing Bridgers as one of the artists that influenced her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘. Posting a series of “inspo” playlists, the ‘Bad Guy’ star revealed that Bridgers’ ‘Smoke Signals’ influenced her song ‘I Love You’.

Both Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish will be playing Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The first wave of names was announced this week and confirmed that Eilish would be headlining the festival alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

A host of other big names have also been added to the Glastonbury 2022 line-up this with the likes of Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red and Megan Thee Stallion all set to perform at this year’s event, which will run at Worthy Farm between June 22-26.