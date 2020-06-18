Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ new album ‘Punisher’ one day early

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her new album ‘Punisher’ one day ahead of its proposed release date.

The singer/songwriter was set to release her second album tomorrow (June 19), but announced its early release on Twitter today.

She wrote: “I’m not pushing the record until things go back to “normal” because I don’t think they should. Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

The second effort from Bridgers is now available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

In a five-star review, NME described ‘Punisher’ as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety”.

“Bridgers has previously stated that ‘Punisher’ explores “crying” and numbness – which is certainly true – but what it most successfully captures is stasis, and an undercurrent of anxiety around what lies in the future,” our verdict stated.

“The LA songwriter’s ability to paint this lingering feeling of dread so vividly is perhaps the biggest factor in her rapid rise to cultish indie household name; just look at the state of the world right now.”

You can check out the full NME Big Read with Phoebe Bridgers here, where she also discusses the making of ‘Punisher’, The Strokes, Billie Eilish, social media activity and hopes for the future.