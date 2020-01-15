Pinegrove have shared a new song called ‘The Alarmist’ – listen below.

The US group are due to release their new album ‘Marigold’ this coming Friday (January 17), and have already previewed the project with ‘Moment‘ and ‘Phase‘.

Now the band have shared the third taste of the upcoming record, which will follow on from 2018’s ‘Skylight‘.

As well as sharing the studio version of ‘The Alarmist’, Pinegrove have also offered up an acoustic live version of the cut. In this clip, vocalist Evan Stephens Hall performs a stripped-back rendition of the single by a stream in a woodland setting.

Other tracks set to feature on ‘Marigold’ include ‘Dotted Line’, ‘No Drugs’ and ‘Endless’ – you can see the full tracklist below.

Frontman Hall previously explained that Pinegrove’s fourth LP – their debut Rough Trade release – would present a “heart-first” perspective on life through his storytelling.

The full tracklist for ‘Marigold’ is as follows:

1. Dotted Line

2. Spiral

3. The Alarmist

4. No Drugs

5. Moment

6. Hairpin

7. Phase

8. Endless

9. Alcove

10. Neighbor

11. Marigold

Pinegrove are due to take the album out on the road in the UK this March, with shows taking place in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London.

Pinegrove’s UK 2020 tour dates are as follows:

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

The band’s new deal with Rough Trade Records also marks their most high-profile return since Hall acknowledged in 2017 he’d been accused of “sexual coercion” by someone he “was involved with for a short but intense period of time”. In turn, this led to the group taking a year-long absence.