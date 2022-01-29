Listen to PinkPantheress’ ‘To Hell With It’ remix album

PinkPantheress has released a ‘To Hell With It’ remix album featuring contributions from Powfu, Tommy Gold and Flume – check it out below.

‘To Hell With It’ was released in October last year and featured breakout tracks ‘Pain’, ‘Passion’ and ‘Break It Off’. Speaking about the release, PinkPantheress said: “I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen.”

That mixtape has now been followed up by an official remix album. “I’m extremely happy to have had all some of my favourite creatives work on this project,” said PinkPantheress in a statement. “These remixes get me up and dancing like there’s no tomorrow and I hope they have the same effect on everyone that tunes in.”

The record is available to buy as a cassette or a USB stick from PinkPantheress’ official store. Check out the record and the tracklisting below:

‘To Hell With It (Remixes)’ tracklist

‘Pain (Powfu remix)’

‘Pain (LSDXOXO remix)’

‘I Must Apologise (Sango remix)’

‘I Must Apologise (Tommy Gold remix)’

‘Last Valentines (WondaGurl remix)’

‘Last Valentines (2AAB remix)’

‘Passion (Sam Gellaitry remix)’

‘Just For Me (El Guincho remix)’

‘Noticed I Cried (Flume remix)’

‘Noticed I Cried (O.J.C remix)’

‘Reason (Jarreau Vandal remix)’

‘Reason (Evilgiane remix)’

‘All My Friends Know (FKJ remix)’

‘All My Friends Know (Anz remix’

‘Nineteen (Nia Archives remix)’

PinkPantheress was crowned BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 winner earlier this month, and was this week announced as part of the line-up for Parklife 2022 alongside the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion. She also recently hinted that a collaboration with Willow Smith could be in the works.

PinkPantheress also announced details of her first ever US tour, with four dates in May. The run of shows will kick off on May 7 in Oakland, California before continuing on to Los Angeles and New York. The brief run will wrap up May 21 with a show in Atlanta. Tickets are available from here.