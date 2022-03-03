Listen to Pixies’ first new song in two years, ‘Human Crime’

Pixies have returned with their first new music since 2020 – listen to ‘Human Crime’ below.

The song follows the band’s 2020 single ‘Hear Me Out‘ and their latest studio album, 2019’s ‘Beneath The Eyrie‘.

In the new single vocalist Black Francis (real name Charles Thompson IV) reflects on an old relationship: “Went by your place/ There was nobody there/ At the cocktail lounge/ Someone else was in your chair.”

It’s comes with a music video that’s directed by Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin, which was filmed at the San Pedro abandoned bunkers and Santa Monica’s Gold Diggers Bar in LA.

“The storyline is loosely based on an ‘inside joke’ between Charles and I about going on tour,” Lenchantin explained in a statement. “How we go through a door from our reality state into the altered state of becoming and being a Pixie.”

Meanwhile, Pixies were due to release their ‘Live In Brixton’ box set in January, but the release was delayed until the end of last month.

The eight-disc collection documents the group’s four sold-out reunion shows that took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004. Prior to the comeback, the band hadn’t played live since their initial split in 1993.

“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” said guitarist Joey Santiago.

“I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”