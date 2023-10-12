Listen to Pnau and Empire Of The Sun team up for ‘AEIOU’

Pnau and Empire Of The Sun have joined forces on a new collaborative single, ‘AEIOU’ – check it out below.

Both Australian groups feature singer-songwriter Nick Littlemore. He forms one half of EOTS – completed by Luke Steele – and fronts Pnau alongside Peter Mayes and his brother Sam Littlemore.

‘AEIOU’ marks the first-ever time the two projects have come together and is set to appear on Pnau’s sixth studio album ‘Hyperbolic’, which is expected to arrive early next year.

“This is a dream record for us. We’ve had the idea of a vowels-based song way back before we met Elton [John], but it never came together until now,” explained Nick Littlemore in a statement.

“It turns out it was worth the wait. And in great style we finally present a collaboration with Empire Of The Sun! A voice like no other, let it lead you to the dancefloor.”

Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele added: “This song is about not letting the garden of Eden within us all be corrupted by the world.”

The official animated video for the song – created by MELT Studios – sees AI versions of Littlemore and Steele embark on a wild, intergalactic adventure together. Watch it unfold in the clip above.

Kuba Matyka, MELT’s experiential director, said: “‘AEIOU’ is more than a song; it’s a visual and auditory journey that melds the strides of human creativity, AI motion capture, hand-made 3D animation and Stable Diffusion with the artistry of Pnau x Empire of the Sun.

“We’ve not just told a story but breathed digital life into it, reflecting the powerful reunion of these iconic musicians and creating a saga that resonates with their legacy.”

As Littlemore mentioned in his statement, Pnau worked with Elton John on the Dua Lipa-featuring ‘Cold Heart’ in 2021. More recently, the trio have teamed up with Troye Sivan on the track ‘You Know What I Need’, and worked with Bebe Rexha and Ozuna on ‘Stars’.

Further details about the forthcoming ‘Hyperbolic’ have yet to be revealed. Pnau’s fifth and latest studio album, ‘Changa’, came out in 2017. Empire Of The Sun, meanwhile, released their third and most recent record ‘Two Vines’ in 2016.

Last year saw Luke Steele share his debut solo album ‘Listen To The Water’. The collection contains the singles ‘Armageddon Slice’, ‘Pool Of Love’ and ‘Running, Running’.