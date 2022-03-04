Listen to Polish Club’s charged new single ‘Unstable’

Polish Club have shared their first new single for the year, a charged track titled ‘Unstable’.

The rock-cut comes alive with raucous drums, grungy electric guitar and blazing vocals from frontman David Novak, who penned the song with drummer John-Henry Pajak. They also enlisted longtime collaborator Wade Keighran to produce it.

It arrives alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Billy Zammit, who is known for his work with CXLOE, DMA’S, merci, mercy and more. The clip captures the raw energy of the outfit as they perform the cut, surrounded by spotlights and tendrils of smoke machine fog. Check it out below:

“We found ourselves not wanting to stop the momentum after our last record. We couldn’t tour, and we had so many good songs left unfinished. So there was zero hesitation when it came to deciding to regroup with Wade in the studio and just punch out some rock songs,” Novak said in a press statement.

It comes ahead of the band’s national ‘Now We’re Cookin” tour, which will see them play shows around the country throughout April. The tour was originally set to take place last year, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polish Club released their third LP ‘Now We’re Cookin” in August 2021. It featured a slew of singles, including ‘Baby We’re Burning’, ‘Stop For A Minute’, ‘No Heaven’, ‘Whack’ and ‘Just Talking’, which also received the remix treatment from Northeast Party House.