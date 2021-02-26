Listen to Pop Smoke’s new posthumous single ‘AP’

A new posthumous single by Pop Smoke titled ‘AP’ has been released. It marks the first music released from the late rapper since the deluxe edition of his debut album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ last year.

The new song features on the soundtrack to the forthcoming Eddie Huang film Boogie, in which Pop – real name Bashar Jackson – makes his first film appearance.

Listen to ‘AP’ below:

Set for release next month, a trailer was released for Boogie back in January that prominently featured Pop.

The late New York rapper, who was killed in a shooting in February last year, plays the character of Monk in the film, the rival of the titular protagonist played by Taylor Takahashi. Filming wrapped on Boogie prior to Pop’s death last year.

Speaking about Pop’s acting debut last month, director Huang said that the late rapper gave him “a thousand per cent” during filming.

“They were tough 16-hour days, overnights, and he shot five overnights in a row. Kids were coming on the bridge to watch us shoot the scenes. We would play Pop’s record,” Huang told The New York Times.

“All our actors, the extras, the kids on the bridge watching us shoot scenes, everyone was doing ‘The Woo’ dance. It was pretty special.”

Last month, the rapper posthumously appeared on Fredo’s new album ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’, with a guest verse on the track ‘Burner on Deck’.