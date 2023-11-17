Listen to Porno For Pyro’s first song in 26 years, ‘Agua’

Porno For Pyros have shared their first new song in 26 years. Listen to ‘Agua’ below.

The band – consisting of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano – have partnered with the Surfrider Foundation to support the protection of the oceans and coasts with the release of the track.

“The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” Farrell said in a statement.

“The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

Farrell also recently shared his excitement for the launch of new music. “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” he said. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

Listen to ‘Agua’ here:

The band recently announced that they will also embark on a new “farewell” tour in February 2024. They’ll kick off the run of shows on February 13 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

From there, Porno For Pyros will stop in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and other locations before wrapping up their run on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater.

Tickets will go on general sale today (November 17) at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Porno For Pyros ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ 2024 farewell tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen

22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

24 – Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

MARCH

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

8 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 following the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

Last year the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction.

They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after-show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.