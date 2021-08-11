Listen to Porridge Radio cover Wolf Parade’s ‘You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son’

Porridge Radio have dropped a cover of Wolf Parade’s ‘Apologies to the Queen Mary’ cut, ‘You Are A Runner And I Am My Father’s Son’.

Where the Wolf Parade original is rife with hi-hat crashes and playful vocals, the Porridge Radio take is a far more solemn effort, acoustic guitars replacing the static rhythm section and darker, quivering vocals in place of the hi-pitched jester-like sounds.

Take a listen below:

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-a-runner-and-i-am-my-fathers-son">You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son by Porridge Radio</a>

The track is the latest cover lifted from the Brighton outfit’s exclusive 7″ release, made available on vinyl to subscribers of Sub Pop’s Singles Club Volume 6.

Previously released covers include a lo-fi take on The Shins‘ ‘New Slang’ – serving as the vinyl’s B-side – as well as a transcendent cover of ‘Happy In A Crowd’, originally penned by Chicago singer-songwriter Bobby Burg through his project Love Of Everything, appearing on the 2000 album ‘Drinking. Feeling’.

Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin said of both covers: “Sub Pop are a label I’ve loved for a long time.

“When they asked if we wanted to release some songs with them this summer, I looked through their back catalog and chose 2 songs to cover that had a big impact on me as a teenager.”

Back in April, Porridge Radio also delivered a cover of Scout Niblett’s ‘Wet Road’, put out as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of their label, Secretly Canadian.