Listen to posthumous Nipsey Hussle verse on Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’ remix with YG

Maroon 5 have shared a remix of their song ‘Memories’ featuring YG and the late Nipsey Hussle – listen to it below.

Four years after the release of ‘Red Pill Blues’, Adam Levine and co. have returned with their seventh studio album, ‘Jordi’ – named after the band’s late manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017.

Prior to the album’s release, Maroon 5 shared a tribute song in 2019 for Feldstein in the form of ‘Memories’, which also pays homage to the memories of any loved one who has passed.

Peaking at Number Two on the US Billboard chart, the song made them only the second band (the other being The Rolling Stones) to have a Top Two hit on the Hot 100 in three different decades (2000s, 2010s and 2020s).

Now, the band have shared a remix of the track featuring YG and a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019.

“I done lost love, lost fifties, lost dubs/ Lost fights, n***a, lost life of loved ones/ Lost time, pressin’ rewind, it won’t budge,” Nipsey raps on the track.

“It’s alright, you can tell me your truth, I won’t judge/ I done lost too, relationships you could call true/ You hit me up and I’m gon’ fall through/ Tellin’ lies to sound true, like it’s all you/ Learn to love what’s imperfect, that’s what God do.”

You can listen to the ‘Memories’ remix below:

In addition to Nipsey and YG, ‘Jordi’ also features guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Juice WRLD, Stevie Nicks, Blackbear and Bantu.

Meanwhile, the third track in Nipsey Hussle‘s ‘Blue Laces’ series has been completed and is coming soon, according to producer Mr. Lee.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston producer, who produced both Nipsey’s 2010 track ‘Blue Laces’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blue Laces 2’, revealed in December that a third track was in the pipeline.

Last week, Mr. Lee took to Instagram to announce that the track is finished and will feature guest verses from Rick Ross and Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth.