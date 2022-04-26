Listen to preview of new Charli XCX song ‘Hot Girl’

A new Charli XCX song called ‘Hot Girl’ has been previewed in the trailer for upcoming horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Directed by Halina Reijn, the A24 film follows Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) as she hosts a house party to introduce her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) to her group of friends. As they play a murder-in-the-dark game which ends in a real-life murder, the group have to investigate who is responsible.

Arriving earlier today (April 26), the movie’s trailer features a new song by Charli XCX, who released her latest album, ‘Crash’, back in March. Over a pounding 808 bass line and a bed of skittish hi-hats, Charli raps: “I’m a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl…You just wanna be me…I’m a hot girl and I come in different flavours…The neighbours…”

No further information has been shared about the song, which you can check out below in the trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Other members of the film’s cast include Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), Lee Pace (Guardians Of The Galaxy), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) and Chase Sui Wonders (Generation). Bodies Bodies Bodies is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 5.

Earlier this month, Charli XCX shared a video for ‘Used To Know Me’, a single taken from her recent album ‘Crash’.

The track tells the catchy story of a post-breakup revival, and borrows from the 1990 house hit ‘Show Me Love’ by Robin S.

In a four-star review of ‘Crash’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Since the beginning, we’ve seen Charli XCX trying on many guises, whether she’s referencing new-wave on ‘Sucker’ or teaming up with SOPHIE to craft an alien new interpretation of pop on her 2016 EP ‘Vroom Vroom’.

“One emotion that her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her sights are trained on infiltrating mainstream pop, she’s still an artist with a knack for surprising. If ‘Crash’ really does mark the death of Charli XCX as a major label artist – what a way to go.”