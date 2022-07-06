Listen to Private Function’s new single ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’

Private Function have shared a new single, ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’.

The Melbourne punks’ first song in two years – a characteristically frenetic rager clocking it at just over a minute and a half – is the first to be lifted from their third studio album. Though they haven’t announced its title, the band have revealed the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘ is set to arrive in February 2023.

“You’ll love it the first time you hear it, and after your second listen it will be stuck in your head till the day you die,” the band said of the new single in a statement. “You have been warned.” Listen below:

‘I’m This Far Away…’ marks Private Function’s first new music since the band parted ways with founding guitarist Joe Hansen last year. In a statement shared at the time, the band alluded to allegations of misconduct: “We have a responsibility to our community to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and to actively oppose the culture that fosters abuse,” they said.

Last month, the band announced the addition of two new permanent members – Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester – both on guitar. The new album, produced by Chris Wright at Sunset Pig Studios, was recorded as a four-piece, with Biancofiore on guitar.

To coincide with the single, Private Function have also announced a handful of tour dates for this September, with shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. See dates and venues below – tickets for those are on sale now.

Private Function’s 2022 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 16 – Adelaide, Jive

Friday 30 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel