Listen to Pusha T’s rework of Melle Mel’s ‘White Lines’ for ‘Cocaine Bear’

Pusha T has shared a new remix of of Melle Mel’s anti-drug classic ‘White Lines’ for the new Cocaine Bear movie.

The new rework of the 1983 hit is among a host of tracks by different artists which feature in the horror-comedy, which was released in cinemas today (February 24). You can listen to it and view a trailer featuring Pusha T’s remix below.

Other songs which appear on the soundtrack include Jefferson Starship’s 1979 hit ‘Jane’ and ‘Too Hot Ta Trot’ by the Commodores. You can view the full track listing here.

Advertisement

The film is based on the 1985 story about an American Black Bear that ingested a duffle bag’s worth of cocaine, which goes on a murderous rampage, attacking anyone who gets in its way.

The movie also stars Ray Liotta, who died last year aged 67, in his final film performance.

Reviewing the film, NME’s Alex Flood awarded Cocaine Bear three stars and described it as “fucked-up and furry in the year’s wildest movie.”

The review added: “There’s already talk of a sequel, Cocaine Shark, and the cast have joked about getting jobs in the Cocaine Bear Cinematic Universe. So maybe it doesn’t really matter if Cocaine Bear is average, as long as it has both cocaine and bears in it. And we can most definitely confirm that it does.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pusha T recently announced a new venue for his upcoming show in London, following the closure of O2 Academy Brixton.

The rapper has confirmed he will play Eventim Apollo on May 17 as part of the ‘It’s Almost Dry‘ tour, which accompanies his fourth album.

‘It’s Almost Dry’ was released in April and made Number 17 on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2022, with the rapper heralded as being “still in a league of his own”