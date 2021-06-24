Listen to RAAVE TAPES’ new single ‘How Long Did Urs Take’

Newcastle duo RAAVE TAPES have returned today with their first song of 2021, ‘How Long Did Urs Take’.

The single is the first taken from the duo’s forthcoming EP that they’re set to release in September. A title for the release is yet to be made public.

The release of ‘How Long Did Urs Take’ comes with a somewhat meta music video, showing the duo shooting the video itself before the team and the set around them erupt into chaos.

Watch the Maya Launa-directed music video below:

“It’s not only a self-reflection, but a call to consider how much more all of us could be actively doing to change behaviours, thoughts and the balance of what’s happening around us,” vocalist Joab Eastley said of the song in a press statement.

Maya Launa aimed to match that message in her music video, saying “I wanted to contrast the glistening, fabricated realms we choose to present to the world, against the reality of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ world; a grungy, complex and confronting place just barely visible beneath the facade.”

‘How Long Did Urs Take’ follows on from a string of singles the band dropped in 2020, including ‘Red Flag’, ‘Habitual’ and ‘Down to the Wire’, a collaboration with Sydney producer CLYPSO.

RAAVE TAPES are set to embark on a string of east coast Australian dates this year ahead of the release of their new EP, playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this August. Their stop in Brisbane comes as part of the city’s Hidden Lanes festival, which the band are headlining.

Tickets for the tour are on sale at 10am on Monday June 28.

RAAVE TAPES’ 2021 east coast Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

13 – Melbourne, The Leadbeater

14 – Brisbane, Hidden Lanes

20 – The Vanguard, Sydney