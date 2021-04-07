Listen to Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien remix Paul McCartney’s ‘Slidin”

Paul McCartney has shared Ed O’Brien‘s remix of his song ‘Slidin” – you can hear the Radiohead guitarist’s reworking of the track below.

The song is the latest to be previewed from ‘McCartney III Imagined’, which features an array of invited artists – including St. Vincent, Beck and Damon Albarn – putting their own spin on tracks from the Beatle‘s most recent solo album ‘McCartney III’.

With ‘McCartney III Imagined’ set to be released digitally on April 16, McCartney has today (April 7) shared O’Brien’s reinterpretation of ‘Slidin”.

Advertisement

Praising McCartney as “an extraordinary musician”, O’Brien told BBC Radio 6 Music’s Nemone this morning about working with producer Paul Epworth on the remix of ‘Slidin”.

“I really liked [Slidin’], and so I said to Paul Epworth, would you fancy getting stuck in? He was really up for it. It was great,” O’Brien said. “A moment of light in the darkness of the winter that’s just been. We had a lot of fun. Got into [McCartney’s] vocals and added some chaos, some guitar – my reference point was ‘Helter Skelter’, ramp up the intensity!”

You can hear O’Brien – who appears here under his solo moniker EOB – remix McCartney’s ‘Slidin” above.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘McCartney III Imagined’ below.

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track

Advertisement

St. Vincent recently spoke to NME about working on ‘McCartney III Imagined’, saying that hearing that the Beatle approved of her reworking of ‘Women And Wives’ was “the best moment of my life”.