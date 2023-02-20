Listen to Rogue Traders’ first new single in over a decade ‘To The Disco’

Rogue Traders have released ‘To The Disco’, marking the electro-pop group’s first new single in over a decade.

‘To The Disco’ was “inspired by an early [Rogue Traders] album track,” Natalie Bassingthwaighte – who co-fronts the group alongside keyboardist James Ash – said in a press statement. “Our fans have been so patient in waiting for new music from us after all of these years and the truth is, it takes time to get things feeling right. This track feels right”, she added.

The single interpolates the group’s single ‘On Your Way To The Disco’, which was released in 2007. Prior to that, Rogue Trader shared their sophomore album ‘Here Come the Drums’, which featured their biggest hit in lead single ‘Voodoo Child’. ‘To The Disco’ marks Rogue Traders’ first new material since 2011, when they released their fourth studio album ‘Night of the Living Drums’.

Rogue Traders will celebrate the release of ‘To The Disco’ with a pop-up live show slated for Sydney’s Columbian Hotel this Thursday (February 23). Listen to ‘To The Disco’ below.

Rogue Traders went on a brief hiatus in 2014, before reuniting the following year. Alongside Ash and Bassingthwaighte, the group consists of guitarist Tim Henwood and drummer Cameron McGlinchey.

Since their reunion, Rogue Traders have performed at a handful of festivals including 2020’s Anthems Festival with fellow line-up Icehouse and The Temper Trap, and last year’s Airlie Beach Festival alongside Ben Lee, Mi-Sex and Bill Chambers.

As a solo artist, Bassingthwaighte released her debut studio album ‘1000 Stars’ in 2009. Elsewhere, she starred in the television series All Saints, and was a judge on X Factor Australia from 2011 to 2014. In 2021, Bassingthwaighte was cast in the lead role of Mary Jane Healy in the Australian run of Alanis Morissette’s musical theatre production Jagged Little Pill.