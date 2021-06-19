Listen to Rostam cover The Clash and Lucinda Williams

Rostam has shared a deluxe edition of new album ‘Changephobia’, which includes covers of The Clash and Lucinda Williams.

On the expanded version of the former Vampire Weekend member’s second solo album, he takes on versions of ‘Train In Vain’ and ‘Fruits Of My Labor’.

‘Changephobia’ came out on June 4, and followed Rostam’s debut solo album, 2017’s ‘Half-Light’. Listen to the new deluxe version featuring the pair of covers below.

Reviewing ‘Changephobia’, NME wrote: “Fans of Vampire Weekend will find traces of the band’s distinctive art pop sound throughout the album, particularly in the first track ‘These Kids We Knew’. The nostalgic vibe and experimental rhythms are similar to his bands classics, such as 2013’s ‘Unbelievers’, but with Rostam’s own distinctive sound threaded throughout.”

“It’s hard in the increasingly saturated music world to make an album that stands out. Whatever the flaws in some elements of ‘Changephobia’, Rostam can be proud of creating an album that showcases his talent as a producer and is truly unique.”

Rostam recently shared a new video for ‘Changephobia’ track ‘From The Back Of The Cab’, which features an array of special guests including Charli XCX and Haim.

In the visuals, which were directed by the musician and Jason Lester, a number of people are seen travelling through LA in the back of a taxi. They include all three of the Haim sisters, Charli XCX and her boyfriend Huck Kwong, Samantha Urbani, producer Ariel Rechtshaid, Remi Wolf and more.