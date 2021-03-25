Listen to Royal Blood’s “ambitious and wild” new single ‘Limbo’

Royal Blood have shared a new single, which they say is the “most ambitious and wildest” thing they’ve written to date – listen to ‘Limbo’ below.

The new song, which is the third preview of the duo’s upcoming new album ‘Typhoons’, will be given its live debut this weekend at the 2021 Bloxy Awards.

Royal Blood will release their third album, ‘Typhoons’, on April 30 via Warner. Ahead of ‘Limbo’, the band have shared the album’s title track and first single ‘Trouble’s Coming’.

Discussing ‘Limbo’, the duo said: “It is without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be and we can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us.”

Listen to ‘Limbo’ below:

Speaking to NME about ‘Typhoons’ earlier this year, frontman Mike Kerr said: “I think everyone can get lost in their own mind, and they can have dark spells in their own mind. I’ve experienced them, you’ve experienced them, we all have.

“I wanted to write a song that recognised them but was also uplifting and empowering – knowing that if you are going through that, it will end at some point. It will pass.”

Watch NME‘s full video interview with Kerr below:

The Brighton duo made their comeback last September with ‘Trouble’s Coming’, their first new material since 2017 album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’.

Upon the song’s release, Kerr told NME: “We realised that this much dancier sound really lent itself to the kind of music we were already making.”

Kerr also explained that the tracks featured on ‘Typhoons’ would each “have their own personality” that “encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people”.