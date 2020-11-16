Listen to Ruben Neeson’s Americana-inspired debut EP ‘Permanent Chills’

Sydney artist Ruben Neeson has released his Americana-inspired debut EP, titled ‘Permanent Chills’.

Neeson shared news of the four-tracker’s arrival on social media today (November 16), saying he felt “excited and relieved to finally put this out”.

It was recorded and mixed in Sydney’s Parliament Studios by Lachlan Mitchell, known for his work with The Jezabels, The Vines and The Whitlams. Neeson’s band was also instrumental in the album’s creation, comprised of Caitlin Harnett, Harry Fuller, Adam Della-Grotta and Ben James.

The offering traverses multiple genres, with opener ‘Brooklyn’s West’ capturing country twangs, while ‘Ghost’ invokes ‘80s Americana and licks of blues. There’s a fair dose of rock thrown into the melting pot too, particularly apparent on closing track ‘I Just Don’t Know The Truth’.

Listen to ‘Permanent Chills’ below:

Speaking of the EP in a press release, Neeson revealed that it had been in the works for a while.

“I wrote the songs over about four years,” he explained. “From falling in and out of love in New York (Brooklyn’s West) to losing touch with reality (Ghost), and drinking too much (Fill Your Glass), the EP spans genres, tones and moods.”

“It all really came together when I started playing with the current band. The songs were there but I knew this was the incarnation I needed to record them with. Ben (James) introduced me to Lachlan Mitchell and showed me some of his work and I knew pretty quickly he was who I wanted to be working on it with.”

Catch Neeson’s free EP launch show on December 5 at Marrickville’s The Vic On The Park.