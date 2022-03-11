Listen to Ruel’s poignant new single ‘Let The Grass Grow’

Ruel has returned with his first new single of the year, a poignant track titled ‘Let The Grass Grow’.

Released today (March 11), the stirring, acoustic-driven cut sees Ruel reflect on his place in the natural world. Written with Pj Harding, it was born from discussions the two had around the ongoing climate crisis and what the future holds. Listen to the song below.

“We [he and Harding] were talking about the things that keep us up at night,” Ruel shared on Instagram. “we went on to talk about what direction we think the world was heading in, which was a pretty complex concept to fit into a song.”

“this is my take on that feeling, to ME the songs theme is really just to not force nature and let everything natural happen to us. it’s dark, but it’s a real thought i have quite often. i’m really proud of this song because i feel like it shows a different side of me that i haven’t put into my music yet.”

A visualiser for the track is also set to arrive this afternoon at 4pm AEDT, which you can watch here. It’ll also feature an interview with Surfrider Australia, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to protecting Australia’s waves and beaches through conversation, for whom Ruel has recently become an ambassador.

The single follows on from his 2021 releases, ‘GROWING UP IS _____’ and ‘too many feelings’, as well as collaborations with Dylan J (‘Notice Me’) as well as Billy Davis and Genesis Owusu (‘Dream No More’).

Ruel released his last EP ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’ in October 2020, featuring singles ‘As Long As You Care’ and ‘Say It Over’ with Cautious Clay.