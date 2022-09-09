Listen to Run The Jewels’ opening theme song for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’

Run The Jewels have shared the opening theme song they contributed to the forthcoming Aqua Teen Hunger Force film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm.

The new track – produced, as with the majority of the duo’s work, by member El-P – also soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming film. The feature-length animated comedy, based on the long-running Adult Swim series, is set to arrive on November 8.

The film serves as a sequel to 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film For Theaters, and was written and directed by the series’ creators, Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis. Voice actors Dana Snyder, Carey Means, Dave Willis and others will reprise their roles. Listen to the new song, and watch the film’s trailer, below:

The new song is the latest in a string of collaborations between RTJ and Adult Swim. In 2017, the hip-hop duo teamed up with Adult Swim and Los Angeles fashion label Daylight Curfew to release special edition Rick and Morty merch. The following year, RTJ’s video for their song ‘Oh Mama’ featured the show’s titular characters, and the group headlined the 2018 edition of Adult Swim festival in LA.

In 2020, the duo performed latest album ‘RTJ4’ in full on Adult Swim as part of a live-streamed concert encouraging voter turnout in the US federal election. Earlier this year, they headlined Adult Swim festival once again, in Philadelphia.

In other Run the Jewels news, the duo recently wrapped up the first leg of a long-delayed North American tour supporting the reunited Rage Against The Machine. During the Toronto show, the band brought out their openers to perform ‘RTJ2’ cut ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)’, which Rage frontman Zack de la Rocha features on. That tour will pick up again in February of next year.

In July, Killer Mike released his first song as a solo artist in a decade, ‘RUN’. The track features Young Thug and comedian Dave Chappelle, and the video displays a banner that reads “Free Thug, Free Gunna, Protect Black Art”, referencing Thug and Gunna‘s indictment in May.

Last month, Run the Jewels appeared on Danger Mouse and Black Thought‘s collaborative album ‘Cheat Codes’. They featured on the track ‘Strangers’, which also included a guest spot from A$AP Rocky.