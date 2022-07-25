Listen to ‘Running Up That Hill’ performed in the style of ‘Master of Puppets’

YouTuber Anthony Vincent has shared a cover of Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ performed in the style of Metallica‘s ‘Master of Puppets’.

The cover features Trivium frontman Matt Heafy on guitar and vocals and a solo from YouTube shredder Steve Terreberry. As Vincent takes on the role of James Hetfield in the melody, Heafy joins in with powerful screams in the chorus, with Terreberry coming in at the end with his solo.

Vincent has become known for his unique interpretations of well-known songs over the past few years. The YouTuber has previously shared covers of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in the style of Deftones and a cover of Eminem‘s ‘Lose Yourself’ in the style of Linkin Park.

Last month, he shared a cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ in the style of Bring Me The Horizon.

“Honestly, the most impressive thing about Anthony is how he nails so many vocalists, often completely different voices and styles”, one fan commented under the video of Vincent taking on frontman Oli Sykes‘ vocals while singing the Styles’ track.

Both ‘Running Up That Hill’ and ‘Master of Puppets’ have enjoyed renewed success recently, thanks to the inclusion of both tracks in Stranger Things 4.

Originally released in 1986, ‘Master Of Puppets’ – the title track from Metallica’s third studio album – recently appeared in the finale, with Eddie Munson (played in the show by Joseph Quinn) performing the song on the guitar.

Meanwhile, ‘Running Up That Hill’ recently spent three weeks at Number One in the UK’s Official Singles Chart. The track has now broken three Guinness World Records: Oldest female artist to reach Number One, Longest time for a track to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and Longest gap between Number Ones.