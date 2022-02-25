Listen to San Cisco’s playful cover of The Wiggles’ ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y’

San Cisco have shared a playful cover of a nostalgic track by The Wiggles, releasing their spin on the song ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y’.

Arriving today (February 25), the Perth outfit’s rendition of the song is a fitting addition to their repertoire, peppering it with their own whimsical San Cisco flavour. Synths, keys, jangly guitars and childish vocals round out the cover, which was also accompanied by an endearing music video.

The clip opens with The Wiggles telling Jeff about their latest holiday with San Cisco, name-dropping some of the band’s tracks in their dialogue. They then turn the TV on to Rage, where we see San Cisco decked out in retro beach gear dancing to ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y’. Check it out below.

The track is set to appear on The Wiggles’ forthcoming ‘ReWiggled’ compilation album, arriving March 11. The album will comprise two discs — the first, covers by The Wiggles of other artists songs, and the second, covers of The Wiggles’ songs by other Australian bands.

A number of tracks from the record have been released so far, including The Chats‘ version of ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers And Do The Twist?)’, Spacey Jane‘s rendition of ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favourite Dinosaur)’, and The Wiggles’ takes on ‘Apple Crumble’ by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, The Chats’ ‘Pub Feed’ and their Hottest 100 winning version of Tame Impala‘s ‘Elephant’.

It’s the second cover from San Cisco in recent months, having performed a rendition of The Sleepy Jackson’s ‘Good Dancers’ on ABC’s The Sound with Stella Donnelly and Katy Steele last December.

The outfit released their last LP ‘Between You And Me’ in 2020, marking their first since 2017’s ‘The Water’.