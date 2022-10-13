Listen to Sarah Wolfe’s brazen new single ‘I’m A Star’

Sydney alt-pop artist Sarah Wolfe made her return to the scene today (October 13) with an audacious new single titled ‘I’m A Star’.

The track sees Wolfe cheekily analyse the internet’s perception of coolness, and the pressures that come with attempting to attain an adored virtual presence.

Produced by partner Xavier Dunn (Jack River, CXLOE, Nina Las Vegas), the song was released alongside an official video that sees Wolfe merge her personal and artistic sensibilities. Watch the video below:

In a press release, Wolfe explained of her new single: “I wanted to look into the duality of social media – because I love it, but I also hate it… and so does everyone I think.

“We all have such a love-hate relationship with being able to show ourselves online and connect with others and find our community, but at the same time also feeling this pressure to only really show the good parts. Acknowledging this feeling of disconnect hasn’t solved the anxiety I feel around being online, but it is a start.”

Prior to today’s new release, Wolfe’s last single came by way of ‘Spiders’ back in March, an exposé on the artist’s own mental health. That was heralded by the releases of singles ‘Killing Time’ in October 2021, and standalone singles ‘100 Times’ (featuring 90ivy, fka The Flowers) and ‘I’ll Never Be Happy Again’.