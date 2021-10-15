Listen to Sea Girls’ soaring new song ‘Again Again’

Sea Girls have shared their new track ‘Again Again’ from their anticipated forthcoming album ‘Homesick’.

The song is the second to be released following their recent single ‘Sick’. You can listen to it below.

“‘Again Again’ is about trying to personify the intensity and rush of life’s excesses,” said frontman Henry Camamile. “Accepting the inevitability of it and the hatred in being boring. It’s one of the last songs I wrote for the new album, ruminating on my teenage years.”

Advertisement

Sea Girls release ‘Homesick’, which is the follow up to the band’s 2020 debut album ‘Open Your Head’, on January 14, 2022. You can pre-order the album here.

The band’s breakthrough debut album tackled weighty themes of mental health, drug use and regret. The follow-up addresses similarly stark ideas. “I thought a lot about mortality and dying – what it means to be alive and how lucky we are,” Camamile previously told NME. “All the songs came after the pandemic started, so thematically it intensified things.

“The whole environment felt way more intense. We missed quite a significant moment in our lives because we should have been out playing all of our first album shows.”

He added: “We’re moving on and we’re bringing something different. We could have made the first album again but we didn’t. We were really ruthless, we skimmed out any excess. It’s better than the first record and we feel so proud of it.”

The band are currently in the middle of a UK tour and are to set to play London’s O2 Academy in Brixton tonight (October 15). “Brixton is one of my favourite venues so that’s a huge bucket-list moment as well. We’ve rehearsed enough times now. We’re ready to go,” said Camamile.

Advertisement

The tour will continue in Liverpool tomorrow (October 16) before wrapping up at Manchester Academy 1 on October 21.