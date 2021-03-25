Listen to Shamir’s new cover of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Dsharpg’

Shamir has covered Sharon Van Etten‘s ‘Dsharpg’ – listen to the new version below.

The tack will appear on ‘Epic Ten’, a special 10th anniversary edition of Van Etten’s second album ‘Epic’. The record has previously been previewed by cover of ‘A Crime’ by Big Red Machine (Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner), Lucinda Williams’ take on ‘Save Yourself’ and IDLES’ version of ‘Peace Signs’.

Other artists set to reimagine tracks from ‘Epic’ for the new anniversary edition, out digitally on April 16. include Fiona Apple and Courtney Barnett.

Reflecting on the album, Van Etten said: “‘Epic’ represents a crossroads for me as an artist – going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up.

“I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager.

Listen to Shamir’s new cover of ‘Dsharpg’ below.

A documentary on the making of ‘Epic’ will be screened along with a special livestream gig by Van Etten and her band on April 16 and 17 – you can find out more information, as well as tickets for the livestream, here.

Sharon Van Etten’s last full-length album came in 2019 with ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’. A four-star NME review of the album read: “‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, serves not so much as a nudge, but a forceful and playful shove to remind listeners just how special Van Etten’s talent is on both a lyrical and musical level.

“Don’t call it a comeback, but it may well be her most intoxicating and impressive work to date.”