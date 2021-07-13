Listen to Shannen James’ dancefloor-ready new breakup anthem, ‘Separate Ways’

Melbourne alt-pop luminary Shannen James has shared a spirited new single titled ‘Separate Ways’.

Released today (July 13), the track shimmers with an energetic, groove-oriented guitar lead and off-kilter percussion, over which James’ soaring vocals take centre stage. It’s the singer-songwriter’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Superstitious’ in March.

Take a look at the video for ‘Separate Ways’, directed by Ellena Paskevicius, below:

Advertisement

According to James, the new song is a “candid take on when relationships dissipate and for whatever reason run their course”.

“We all make connections with people that after some time you both kind of know that you’re starting to drift apart,” she said in a press release.

“It’s nothing to be bitter about, more so just being able to look back on those memories fondly and appreciate what you had with that person.”

READ MORE: Shannen James makes uplifting guitar pop anthems the world needs right now

To celebrate the release of ‘Separate Ways’, James has announced a one-off headline show, set to go down at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Thursday December 2. Tickets for the gig are on sale now.

James is also due to appear at the inaugural Torch Fest in Melbourne on Saturday August 14, performing alongside acts like Alexander Biggs, Benjamin Trillado and Wolfjay.

Advertisement

James released her debut EP, ‘Arrows’, last September. NME awarded it four stars upon release, with writer Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen dubbing it “a delightful collection of indie pop bound to lift weary lockdown spirits”, and highlighting James’ ability to deliver “bright, heartfelt joy in spades”.