Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s cover of the Velvet Underground’s ‘Femme Fatale’

Sharon Van Etten has shared her cover of the Velvet Underground‘s ‘Femme Fatale’ – you can listen to her rendition of the track below.

The song is the latest preview of ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror – A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico’, a covers album honouring the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album which is set for release on September 24.

Van Etten is among the featured artists who have contributed to the record, which also includes covers by St. Vincent, Michael Stipe and Iggy Pop.

Van Etten’s cover of ‘Femme Fatale’ – which features Angel Olsen on backing vocals – has been released today (September 17) ahead of the full album’s arrival next week, and you can hear the song below.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror – A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico’ below.

1. ‘Sunday Morning’ – Michael Stipe

2. ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’ – Matt Berninger

3. ‘Femme Fatale’ – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)

4. ‘Venus In Furs’ – Andrew Bird & Lucius

5. ‘Run Run Run’ – Kurt Vile & The Violators

6. ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’ – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett

7. ‘Heroin’ – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie

8. ‘There She Goes Again’ – King Princess

9. ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ – Courtney Barnett

10. ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’ – Fontaines D.C.

11. ‘European Son’ – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

Van Etten, meanwhile, recently joined Angel Olsen during the latter’s set at Pitchfork Music Festival.

The two artists teamed up for the collaborative single ‘Like I Used To’ back in May.