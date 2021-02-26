Listen to Slayyyter’s dreamy new single, ‘Clouds’

Slayyyter has given fans another taste of her forthcoming debut album today, with the release of new single ‘Clouds’.

Compared to its predecessor ‘Troubled Paradise’ – also the name of the album in question – ‘Clouds’ is a far more understated pop affair.

Slayyyter – real name Catherine Slater – has also been teasing a music video for the song, directed by frequent collaborator Munechi Osegbu. The video is expected to drop later today (February 26).

Listen to ‘Clouds’ below:

﻿

‘Clouds’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from ‘Troubled Paradise’ so far, following the title track, ‘Throatzillaaa’ and ‘Self Destruct’ alongside Wuki.

Of the album, which drops Friday, June 11 via FADER label, Slayyyter said, “I like doing things myself, I always have in every aspect of life.

“These days, you can make big budget-sounding pop, but have it be totally DIY. These songs are just written by me and my friends. I want to keep the ideas raw.”