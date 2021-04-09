Listen to Slayyyter’s fuzzy new single ‘Cowboys’

Slayyyter is just over two months out from the release of her debut album, and today she’s released another new cut from it, ‘Cowboys’.

‘Cowboys’ is a different style to the type of pop fans have come to known the LA-based Slayyyter for. Instead of the glitchy hyperpop of her recent releases, ‘Cowboys’ sees her sing over a fuzzy guitar riff in a style more akin to the noise pop of Sleigh Bells or Charli XCX‘s earlier work.

The song is also packed with references to Western films, including John Wayne, being “fast to the draw” and old-fashioned gunshot sounds.

A video for ‘Cowboys’ is set for release later this weekend, but you can stream ‘Cowboys’ below.

‘Cowboys’ is the fifth track to be taken from Slayyyter’s debut album ‘Troubled Paradise’ thus far. It follows the release of ‘Self Destruct’ alongside Wuki and ‘Throatzillaaa’ of 2020, as well as ‘Clouds’ and the album’s title track which were both released earlier this year.

Speaking of the album, Slayyyter said in a press statement, “I like doing things myself, I always have in every aspect of life.

“These days, you can make big budget-sounding pop, but have it be totally DIY. These songs are just written by me and my friends. I want to keep the ideas raw.”

‘Troubled Paradise’ is due out Friday, June 11 via FADER label.