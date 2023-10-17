Listen to Sløtface team up with The Buoys for new single ‘Fight Back Time’

Sløtface have collaborated with The Buoys for a new song – listen to ‘Fight Back Time’ below.

The Norwegian act – as of last year now a solo project under Haley Shea – and the Australian indie rockers The Buoys linked up digitally to make the song, which is about the nagging feeling of always having to be switched-on.

Sløtface’s Shea said in a statement: “‘Fight Back Time’ for me is about feeling way too caught up in everything you’re doing when you have too much going on, and desperately trying to grab some pieces of your life back so that you feel in control.

“It’s about staying up late when you should get a good night’s sleep just to feel like you have some free time and feeling like there must be a fix to how you’re feeling out there somewhere. I love how the chorus has stacks of vocals egging me on to indulge in my bad habits, it feels very much like the voices in my head.”

The Buoys vocalist and guitarist Zoe Catterall added: “Words started pouring out of me when I sat down to write my parts. I’m no stranger to being my own worst enemy when it comes to being really busy, making lists that I put to the wayside or ruining my small window of sleep by thinking about what I need to do the next day.

“When Haley and I sat down to review all the lyrics together, it was comforting to know that we were very much on the same page and that revenge bedtime procrastination is a real and all too common vice for busy people.”

News of the single follows Sløtface announcing a tour that kicks off in the UK next month. See the UK dates below and find more information about the European dates here.

Sløtface UK tour dates 2023:

NOVEMBER

21 – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

22 – 100 Club, London, UK

23 – Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

24 – Rainbow Pub, Birmingham, UK

25 – The Lending Room, Leeds, UK Nov

26 – SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow, UK

Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Earlier this year Sløtface played a set at the Øya Festival in Oslo. In an overarching review of this year’s installment NME described Shea’s set as electric, one that’s set to put the act in the running to have a “headline spot” next year.