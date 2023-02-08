Listen to Slowthai’s new single ‘Feel Good’

Slowthai has returned with a buoyant new single titled ‘Feel Good’, described in a press release as “a mantra to chant with a bounce to stir your bones, wake your mind and get you back on track with living (and loving) your life”.

It’s said that the track – produced by Dan Carey in tandem with Kwes Darko, Zach Nahome and Sega Bodega, and featuring additional vocals from Shygirl – is not actually about feeling good, but rather “needing something … to up the mood, flip the story [and] set your day off in a better direction”.

It comes alongside a music video that shows Slowthai’s fans reacting to the song in their homes. More than 4,000 fans sent the rapper submissions to be a part of the video, with 35 being chosen. Have a look at that below:

‘Feel Good’ is the third single released from Slowthai’s forthcoming third album, ‘UGLY’, which is due out on March 3 via Method Records. It follows ‘I Know Nothing’, which arrived last November, and last month’s ‘Selfish’.

Speaking on the album in a press statement, Slowthai said: “People see you as a character. They don’t actually know who you are. You’re stereotyped as the nutter who gets in his boxers. I was doing that to show that you should be free at shows and enjoy yourself but you choose to see me as an idiot.

It doesn’t matter what or who people think you are, you’ve just got to stay true and respect yourself. I have ‘UGLY’ tattooed on my face because it’s a reminder to love myself, rather than put myself down constantly or feel the impression people have of me should determine who I am as a person.”

Earlier this month, Slowthai announced an intimate UK pub tour, tickets for which are being sold for just £1.