Listen to Smarts’ blistering new single ‘Cling Wrap’

Melbourne band Smarts – featuring members of Ausmuteants, Alien Nosejob and Parsnip – have shared new single ‘Cling Wrap’.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the band’s latest is a raucous, playful burst of punk energy that pairs frenetic guitar riffs and rapid-fire rhythms with colourful, warbled saxophone. It’s the first to be released from Smarts’ forthcoming debut album, ‘Who Needs Smarts, Anyway?’.

Stream it for yourself below:

‘Who Needs Smarts, Anyway?’ was recorded by the band themselves over a weekend in Geelong at DIY studio space The Barracks. Finishing touches were added in Melbourne before the 13-track record was sent off for mixing and mastering by Total Control‘s Mikey Young.

The album is due to arrive October 16 via Anti Fade Records, with digital and vinyl pre-orders available here.

Smarts’ debut album will follow their 2018 tape ‘Smart World’, recorded by the band’s Billy Gardner (bass, vocals) and Mitch Campleman (guitar) the previous year. All four tracks from ‘Smart World’ have been re-recorded for the LP, and the band has since filled out with the addition of drummer Jake Robertson, synth player Sally Buckley and saxophonist Stella Rennex.

Back in June, the band performed a Button Pusher session where they performed multiple tracks from the forthcoming record – watch it below.

