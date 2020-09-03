Listen to snippet of Michael Stipe’s new art exhibition song

A snippet of a new Michael Stipe song has been shared as part of a New York art exhibition.

An Introduction To Nameless Love, an installation from artist and past Stipe collaborator Jonathan Berger, features lyrics from a new song by the former R.E.M. frontman about designers Charles and Ray Eames.

Partly inspired by late photojournalist Margaret Morton, who spent years telling the stories of the homeless people who lived in an New York subway tunnel, the exhibition opened at Participant Inc. gallery on the Lower East Side in March, before being closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Reporting on the exhibition and its reopening, NY1 has included a snippet of Stipe’s new song, which features him singing over a small, tootling keyboard, in its news package.

Speaking on Berger and the exhibition, Stipe said: “The thing that Jonathan offers is a reservoir of thought, but there is also a lightness and beauty to it. It really has to be experienced firsthand to understand how wondrous it is.”

Check out the news package here. A snippet of Stipe’s new song appears around the 1:50 mark.

The new track follows the release of previous Stipe songs ‘Your Capricious Soul’, ‘Drive To The Ocean’. He also performed ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ with The National‘s Aaron Dessner on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in June.

Meanwhile, Michael Stipe has said he’s “proud” he was always open about his sexuality in a recent interview.

Speaking to Billboard, the former R.E.M. frontman, who came out as gay in 1994, said he believed the other members of the band knew about his sexuality long before he came out.

“I was never closeted,” Stipe said. “That’s the thing that’s beautiful about it and I’m so proud of. You can never find a single picture of me pretending to have a girlfriend or being somebody that I’m not.

“I was never that guy. Any longstanding R.E.M. fan who had not figured out I was queer before that point wasn’t looking very hard.”