Listen to Snoop Dogg sample ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ theme on new album ‘BODR’

Snoop Dogg has celebrated becoming the owner of Death Row Records by releasing new album ‘BODR’ AKA ‘Back On Death Row’ – check it out below.

The 18-track record sees Snoop team up with the likes of DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, The Game and Nas.

Elsewhere on the record, the song ‘Crib Ya Enthusiasm’ samples Luciano Michelini’s ‘Frolic’ which is the theme tune to Curb Your Enthusiasm. Snoop Dogg has also released a video for the track, which sees him cruising around LA. Check it out below:

“’BODR’ is especially important to me and I’m excited to have a full circle moment in my career at this time,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “The album has all the classic Snoop Dogg style with surprises and features from some of the dopest artists out there.”

‘BODR’ can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg announced that he was now officially the owner of Death Row Records, the iconic record label where he started his career 30 years ago.

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and Michael “Harry O” Harris. Snoop was one of the three key artists responsible for the success of the legendary west coast rap label alongside Dre and 2Pac.

He released his first two albums – ‘Doggystyle’ (1993) and ‘Tha Doggfather’ (1996) – via the label before leaving for Master P‘s No Limit Records in 1998.

The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed but in a statement from Snoop, the rapper said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend (February 13).

Earlier this week, it was revealed Snoop Dogg has been sued for sexual assault and battery by a woman who regularly worked on-stage with the rapper.

A statement released by Snoop’s team called the allegations “simply meritless. They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl half-time show.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.