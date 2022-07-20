Listen to Soccer Mommy’s dark cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’

Soccer Mommy have shared a dark new cover of R.E.M’s ‘Losing My Religion’ – listen to it below.
Sophie Allison shared the cover as part of Deezer’s new ‘InVersions 90s Project’, which includes 16 cover songs of classic tracks from the nineties. Others taking part in the project include Arya Starr, who covered TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’, and Priya Ragu covering Ace Of Base’s ‘All That She Wants.’
Speaking about the cover, Allison said: “There are so many bands and artists from the ’90s that inspire me personally. I think there was a lot of good songwriting but also the production had so much range and so much creativity.
“I wanted to do a version on my own that was a little more solemn and dark. I wanted to keep the chords and arrangement pretty much the same to the original but just add my own voice.”
You can listen to the cover here.
Speaking to NME recently backstage at Governors Ball 2022, Allison discussed the different approach she took to making her latest album, ‘Sometimes Forever’, in comparison to her previous album, ‘Color Theory’.
“I started recording music by doing it myself and it was very much about going until it’s done,” Allison explained. “With ‘Color Theory’ specifically, we wanted to make it poppy at certain points and make it have all these transitions, that came in, in the post-live take. This time, I really wanted it to feel like a live performance, and have this space and breadth in it.”
She also discussed creating the spacious sound of the new album. “Making something feel vast, is surprisingly about having space,” Allison said. “Less is more. With the basic tracking, when we’re all in a room playing together, we really wanted to get everything really tight and solid from there so that we could be specific and intentional about adding interesting stuff on top.”
She added: “It didn’t have to get cluttered, we didn’t have to start taking pieces apart and wanting to put them back together. You have to add space so you can have that feeling of space.”
In a four-star review of, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, NME said, “The combination of these intensely confessional lyrics and the musical exercises in mood and atmosphere lends the album a balance between control and catharsis. Whether she’s exorcising demons or shaking hands with them, Allison explores in ever more depth how to channel that most potently.”