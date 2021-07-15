Listen to Soccer Mommy’s glitchy new pop gem ‘Rom Com 2004’

Soccer Mommy has released a new track called ‘Rom Com 2004’ – you can listen to it below.

The Nashville singer-songwriter’s latest release is a one-off single that follows last month’s ‘Kissing In The Rain’, which was released as part of the soundtrack for DC comic book, Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Produced by Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter BJ Burton, known for his work with Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Chance The Rapper, Empress Of, Miley Cyrus and more, ‘Rom Com 2004’ is a glitchy pop tune that pairs wispy, acoustic proficiency with ’90s indie-rock energy.

“I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it,” Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) said about the track.

Accompanied by an animated music video that looks like a cross between Minecraft and any Sega game from the ’90s, you can watch the Fustic Studio-created video below.

Soccer Mommy released her second album, ‘Color Theory’, in February last year, followed by a deluxe edition with demos and more at the end of the year.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea called Allison “a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch”.

Over the past year, Soccer Mommy has shared a number of cover songs by the likes of the Cars, Jay Som, MGMT, and The Chicks.