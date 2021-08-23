Listen to Spacey Jane cover Phoebe Bridgers’ 2017 track ‘Scott Street’

Spacey Jane have delivered acoustic versions of two of their tracks for Apple Music’s ‘Home Sessions’ series, as well as a cover of a 2017 Phoebe Bridgers album cut.

The Perth band covered ‘Scott Street’, taken from Bridgers’ debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’, which dropped in 2017.

Spacey Jane’s version remains faithful to the sombre and moody original, with lead vocalist Caleb Harper and bassist Peppa Lane teaming up to perform the song’s vocals.

Listen to their cover via Apple Music below:

In addition to their Phoebe Bridgers cover, Spacey Jane also performed acoustic versions of two of their own songs, ‘Lots Of Nothing’ and ‘Booster Seat’.

Listen to both of those below:

‘Lots Of Nothing’ is the band’s most recent single, with the band releasing it in late June of this year. It was their first single since the release of their debut album in 2020, ‘Sunlight’, which ‘Booster Seat’ appears on.

In a review of ‘Sunlight’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote, “As huge as Spacey Jane sound on ‘Sunlight’, it’s never at the expense of their heartfelt honesty.

“All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable.”

Spacey Jane also recently confirmed that they’ve finished recording the follow-up to ‘Sunlight’, though no details have been revealed just yet. The band are set to play their biggest show to date in Perth this October.