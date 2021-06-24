Listen to Spacey Jane’s new single ‘Lots Of Nothing’

Spacey Jane have shared their new single ‘Lots Of Nothing’, marking their first release since their 2020 debut album.

The song, which premiered on triple j earlier this morning (June 24), also marks their first release since they came just one spot short of topping the 2020 Hottest 100 with ‘Booster Seat’ – the highest ranking Australian song of the countdown.

In addition to the new single, the band have also unveiled a Matt Sav-directed music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

“‘Lots of Nothing’ is about wrestling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like and how you can see those traits as a whole other person,” said frontman Caleb Harper of the song in a press statement.

“It’s about trying to accept all the parts of yourself, good and bad, before you are able to work on the person that you want to become.”

While it’s unclear whether ‘Lots Of Nothing’ will appear on a full-length release in the future, Spacey Jane revealed in January that their second album was “almost completely” written.

“We’ve actually recorded a few tracks off it already, and we are about to start recording the rest of it,” Harper said to triple j at the time.

“As to when it’s coming out, I have no idea. I’m the wrong person to ask about that…”

Advertisement

The forthcoming album will follow on from 2020’s ‘Sunlight’, which NME‘s Ali Shutler described in a review as “huge” though “never at the expense of their heartfelt honesty”.

“All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable,” he wrote.

Having just wrapped up a nationwide tour, the WA band will be returning to Sydney at the end of next month for Splendour In The Grass’ Sydney offshoot, Splendour In The City.